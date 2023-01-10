Man charged after stabbing in Stratford, P.E.I., leaves man seriously injured

A 21-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a stabbing in Stratford, P.E.I., early Sunday morning.

Charlottetown Police Service received a report of a stabbing around 3:20 a.m. They learned that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries “consistent with a stabbing.”

Police say they determined that the victim and the person accused of the stabbing were known to each other.

Later that day, the PEI RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested Dasan Knockwood of Stratford.

Knockwood has been charged with aggravated assault and remains custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the victim remains in hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-566-7112.