    • Man charged after threatening people, including officers, with knife: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening people with a knife in Halifax.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to the reports in the area of Duke and Barrington streets just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police say officers found the man a short distance away on Barrington Street where he then also threatened the officers.

    The man was arrested and the weapon was seized, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

    There were no injuries reported.

    Derrick James Paulette appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:

    • uttering threats to cause bodily harm
    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public
    • possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

