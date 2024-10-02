Man charged after threatening people, including officers, with knife: Halifax police

A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening people with a knife in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the reports in the area of Duke and Barrington streets just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers found the man a short distance away on Barrington Street where he then also threatened the officers.

The man was arrested and the weapon was seized, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

There were no injuries reported.

Derrick James Paulette appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:

uttering threats to cause bodily harm

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public

possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

