Man charged after three men robbed at knifepoint in Halifax

A man is facing multiple charges after three men were robbed at knifepoint in Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a robbery in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man armed with a knife demanded money from men who were walking in the area.

According to police, the man also assaulted one of the victims during the incident.

Police say 38-year-old Cyril Bradley Mercury was arrested in the area and officers seized a knife.

Mercury is facing the following charges:

three counts of robbery

three counts of assault with a weapon

three counts of uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

failure to comply with condition of release order

failure to comply with undertaking

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.