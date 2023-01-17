Man charged after trying to disarm officer following robbery at Digby-area gas station: RCMP

A 29-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with an armed robbery outside Digby, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

Digby RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Highway 303 in Conway, N.S., around 2:35 a.m.

Officers learned that a man entered the gas station, told an employee he had a weapon, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police say the suspect went around the cash area of the store and took the money and cigarettes himself.

A police officer found and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Police say the suspect and the officer then became involved in a struggle, with the suspect trying to disarm the officer.

The officer deployed a conducted energy weapon and the man was placed in handcuffs, according to the RCMP.

Police say neither the officer nor the suspect suffered significant injuries.

The suspect was taken to the Digby RCMP detachment and held in custody.

Police say a weapon was found on the suspect during his arrest.

Andrew Mark Comeau, 29, of Digby, has been charged with:

robbery

attempt to disarm a police officer

resisting arrest

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

disguise with intent

intimidation

breach of probation

Comeau was set to appear in Digby provincial court Tuesday.