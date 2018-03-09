

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly drove a pickup truck through the wall of a Tim Hortons in Chester, N.S., Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the restaurant at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the wall sustained significant damage, but there were no injuries.

"The driver fled the scene in a dangerous manner at a high speed,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP’s investigation led to a second vehicle being stopped a short time later in East Chester and three men being arrested.

The pickup truck was located in a wooded area by the RCMP Police Dog Service a short distance from the location of the arrests.

The driver of the truck faces a number of charges, including mischief damage to property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without registration and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on April 25.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward.