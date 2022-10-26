Man charged after woman reports sexual assault on Halifax trail

A man is facing a charge of sexual assault after he allegedly touched a woman who was walking on a trail in Halifax.

On Tuesday around 1:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a reported sexual assualt near the Belchers Marsh Park Trails in Clayton Park.

Police say the woman was walking on the trail when a man she didn’t know approached her and touched her in a “sexual manner.”

Officers arrived on scene and arrested a 33-year-old man a short distance away.

He is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face a charge of sexual assault.