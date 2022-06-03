Man charged almost two years after woman reports sexual assault in Halifax

A man has been arrested and charged almost two years after a woman reported a sexual assault in Halifax.

Ram Gurung, 25, has been charged with one count of sexual assault in the case.

The alleged assault was reported to Halifax Regional Police on June 18, 2020.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted near a bus shelter on Titus Street, between Evans Avenue and Main Avenue, that evening.

Police say the woman did not know the man.

A day after receiving the report, investigators asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

HRP says investigators with its sexual assault investigation team were able to identify the suspect and arrested him last month.

Gurung is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.