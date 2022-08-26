Man charged following break-in, theft at Windsor brewery

A man has been charged after police say he broke into a brewery in Windsor, N.S., and stole alcohol.

West Hants District RCMP responded to an active break-in at the brewery on Water Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them the suspect had just fled on foot on Gerrish Street.

RCMP quickly located the man and arrested him. Officers also seized alcohol they say had been stolen from the brewery.

Police say the man was held in custody overnight due to his “level of intoxication.”

The man was released Friday morning on conditions.

He will face charges of break-and-enter, theft, and mischief, and is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Nov. 1.