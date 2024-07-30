Man charged following large crystal meth seizure in Charlottetown

A man has been charged following a large drug seizure in Charlottetown Monday evening.

Charlottetown Police Services executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police say officers seized 2.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of more than $130,000.

Drug paraphernalia, reportedly indicative of drug trafficking, three cell phones and more than $3,000 in cash was also seized, according to a news release from police.

Lawrence Jonathan Ellis has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he has been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

