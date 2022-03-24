Man charged following theft of more than 40 tires: RCMP

A man is facing theft and weapons charges after more than $10,000 worth of tires was stolen in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

On March 8, Halifax District RCMP began an investigation into a theft that took place at a storage container beside a hardware store at 5130 St. Margarets Bay Rd.

Police learned one of the vehicles used in the theft was a rental truck.

After receiving information from the public, RCMP executed a search warrant at a storage facility on Horseshoe Lake Drive in Bayers Lake on March 17.

Police say officers found 46 tires during the search and have since confirmed they were the ones stolen from the hardware store.

Officers also searched the rental truck they believe was used in the theft and say a prohibited shotgun was seized.

Justin Omond, 32, of Ingramport was later arrested.

He is charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

careless use of firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

occupant of a motor vehicle in which there is a firearm, prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

possess firearm while prohibited

break and enter to commit

theft over $5,000

Omond was kept in custody overnight and appeared in Halifax provincial court on March 18. He was released on conditions and police say he will return to Halifax provincial court on May 13.