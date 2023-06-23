Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting, photographing, following women and girls across Halifax

A man has been charged with sexual offences after multiple alleged incidents involving women and girls across the Halifax-area.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a sexual assault at a grocery store on Highway 2 in Fall River, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man groped a girl in the store before leaving in a red Hyundai Elantra.

The next day, around 11:35 a.m., a girl was walking on Wilson Lake Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S., when a man in a red Hyundai Elantra began to follow her.

Police say the man eventually got out of his car and started taking pictures of the girl while walking towards her.

They say a witness intervened and drove the girl to a nearby gas station where she was dropped off.

“When the witness returned to the gas station a short time later, she noted the man had found the youth and was taking pictures of her again. The man then drove away,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Friday.

Later that day, around 3 p.m., a woman was at a park on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., when she reportedly saw a man in the bushes taking pictures of her.

Police say she then left the area in her vehicle while the man got into a red Hyundai Elantra and started following her.

The woman tried to drive away from the man, but he allegedly followed her through Bedford and into the Bayer’s Lake area until she managed to lose him.

Police eventually found the Elantra empty in Bedford parking lot around 8 p.m.

The man was found and arrested about 20 minutes later at a business in the community.

Cole William George Fidgen, of no fixed address, is facing the following charges:

sexual assault

sexual interference

two counts of criminal harassment

four counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

three counts of breach of recognizance

The 25-year-old was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.

Police say their investigations are ongoing.

