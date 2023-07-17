Man charged for sexually assaulting youth at Lower Sackville bus terminal: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Simon Gagne (left) of the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers wears the new hockey jersey and socks unveiled by Hockey Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia on Wednesday, August 17, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Jeff Bassett)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island