

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP have charged a 39-year-old-man after a Lower Sackville Mountie was stabbed Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a man who went to the Cobequid Community Health Centre and said he was a harm to himself and others, then left the building.

“RCMP officers located him a short time later in his vehicle in a nearby parking lot,” the RCMP said in a news release. “When approached by police, the man got out of his vehicle and stabbed one of the officers in the upper leg. A second officer deployed a conducted energy weapon and arrested the man who was then taken to hospital.”

Police say the injured officer was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

The RCMP have charged Kris Michael Buttar, 39, of Mount Uniacke with aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Feb. 28 in Dartmouth Provincial Court.