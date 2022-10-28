Man charged for walking near Campbellton school with replica firearm: N.B. RCMP

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he was seen with a replica firearm near a school in Campbellton, N.B.

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Campbellton RCMP detachment responded to a report of a man walking near a school on Dover Street with what was believed to be a firearm.

When the man was located, police say he initially provided false identification and was then arrested.

During the arrest, police say a replica firearm, designed to resemble a rifle, was seized.

On Friday, Christopher Wilmot, 23, appeared in Campbellton provincial court.

He and was charged with:

careless use of a firearm

obstructing a peace officer

failure to comply with a probation order

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.