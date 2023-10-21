Man charged in break, enter, and theft at a business in Hampton, N.B.

ATLANTIC
    A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)

    A 27-year-old man from Saint John, N.B., has been charged following a break, enter, and theft in Hampton, N.B.

    Police say they responded to a report of a break, enter, and theft from a business on Main Street in Hampton at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

    According to police, a credit card that was stolen from the business had later been used at a separate business on Main Street.

    Later that same day, police identified a person of interest in connection with the investigation. Police arrested the man, who was found to have multiple of the stolen items in his possession.

    On Thursday, 27-year-old Tyler Gerald Brown appeared in provincial court in Saint John, and was charged with:

    •  break, enter and theft
    •  possession of stolen property
    •  fraudulently using a credit card

    Brown was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

