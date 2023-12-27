Man charged in connection to Christmas Day robbery in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    Halifax police have charged a 26-year-old man in relation to a robbery in the city on Christmas Day.

    Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K on Inglis Street around 6 a.m. on Monday.

    According to a Wednesday news release from police, the man allegedly entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes, before fleeing on foot with cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

    Police say officers located the man at a residence in Halifax around 8 a.m., and recovered the stolen property.

    Clay James Alexander LeBlanc, 26, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of robbery, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a court order.

