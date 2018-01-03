

A 35-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged altercation involving a machete in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an altercation between two men in the 100 block of Best Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man, who was said to be possession of a machete, was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear in court Wednesday to face multiple weapons charges, as well as property damage and threat charges.

Police say the men were known to one another, and no one was seriously injured.