HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Dartmouth on Friday night.

Police say shortly before 10 p.m. on August 20, officers responded to 60 Alderney Drive in Dartmouth for a report of a group of people fighting.

Upon arrival, police located a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect, 22-year-old Justin Jay William Tecomba, was arrested at the scene.

Tecomba appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and assault police officer.