A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a young New Brunswick man killed in a hit-and-run collision four months ago.

Police say Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles, N.B., has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm or death.

Police responded to Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, N.B., around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, where they found the body of 22-year-old Brady Francis on the side of the road.

Police believe Francis had been standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, died at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers seized a pickup truck on Feb. 25. The truck was returned to the owner after police gathered the information required for their investigation.

Police released photos of the truck in March, asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News last month that one person was arrested on March 15, but they were released without charges.

Francis’ family and friends have staged a number of public demonstrations since his death, urging the driver to come forward.

Johnson is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on July 10 to enter a plea.