Police have charged Joshua Belliveau, a 31-year-old man from Memramcook, N.B., with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation in Moncton that sent three people to hospital.

Belliveau appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday to face the charge.

Police say they responded to a call Wednesday night at a residence on Whitney Avenue.

“When police arrived, they found three men in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street who had been injured,” a news release from the Codiac RCMP said. “They were all transported to hospital. A fourth man was seen running from the scene.”

Two of the men have been released from hospital, with one of them being taken into police custody. A third man remains in hospital, and police continue to search for the man who fled.

Belliveau was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca