Police have charged Joshua Belliveau, a 31-year-old man from Memramcook, N.B., with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation in Moncton that sent three people to hospital.

Belliveau appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday to face the charge.

Police say they responded to a call Wednesday night at a residence on Whitney Avenue.

“When police arrived, they found three men in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street who had been injured,” a news release from the Codiac RCMP said. “They were all transported to hospital. A fourth man was seen running from the scene.”

Two of the men have been released from hospital, with one of them being taken into police custody. A third man remains in hospital, and police continue to search for the man who fled.

Police believe they know who the fugitive is, but aren't saying where they think he might be, what his name is or even a description of him. The questions and concerns continue.

RCMP were back at the scene on Whitney Avenue on Friday as a forensics team was collecting clues.

The caution tape was torn down but still, there are few details from police about the incident and their search for the missing suspect.

“How can people have trust in the RCMP if they are so tight lipped?” said resident Jeff Weldon.

After RCMP said they believe they know who the fugitive is, neighbours were on edge.

“They should give us a sketch at least to see who it is, because he might be around the neighbourhood,” said Anne-Marie Bourgeois Moore.

When the news broke Wednesday night, people took to social media with their own assumptions as to what had happened.

“When crises erupt, it disrupts people’s sense of social order and they look very quickly to find information to fill that gap that it leaves,” said sociology professor Adam Stewart.

One post suggested a police officer had been shot and none of the gossip was cleared up by officers.

“If organizations don't get out in front of that information which relates to their activity early on, it’s very difficult to go back,” said Stewart.

Friday, some residents were complaining on social media that they feel misinformed.

One post read: “Saying that three people were injured is telling us nothing. I think the public deserves to be informed.”

“They seem to release only what’s good for them,” Weldon said. “To pat themselves on the back and make themselves look good. Meanwhile, the public is left in the dark.”

Belliveau was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.