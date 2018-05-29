

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with three stabbings at a Halifax bar after he was arrested for impaired driving.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in Dartmouth around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police arrested the driver, who is now facing charges in connection with the stabbings at the Toothy Moose.

Police responded to the bar on Argyle Street around 1 a.m. on March 18 after an injured man was found bleeding outside.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also sustained a minor stab wound that night.

Police later discovered that a third man was also stabbed during the incident.

Last month, investigators released a video and photos of a man in connection with the incident.

Police allege the driver is the man seen in the video.

Brandon Farmer of Halifax is facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated assault, as well as two counts of assault causing bodily harm and, three counts of assault with a weapon.

Farmer is also facing charges of impaired driving and refusing the breathalyzer in connection with Monday’s incident.

He is due to appear Tuesday in Halifax provincial court.

Police say they are not seeking any other suspects at this time, but they are still trying to identify a second man who was seen in the area after the incident.

The second man is described as being roughly 30 years old and five-foot-eleven inches tall. He has gelled or slicked-back slightly wavy black hair. Police also say he is believed to have had blood on his clothing.

He was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured shirt with a plaid pattern, and black pants.

“Investigators would like to speak with the man who had blood on his clothing to determine if he has any information in relation to this investigation,” said Const. Carol McIsaac, acting media relations officer for the Halifax Regional Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

