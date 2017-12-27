Featured
Man charged in crash that claimed life of Lunenburg County man
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 12:40PM AST
A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a young Lunenburg County man.
Joshua John Tanner, 26, was arrested Nov. 27 following a three-month investigation into the crash that happened on Conquerall Road in Conquerall Mills, N.S.
Tanner has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.
He is scheduled to face the charge in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 31.