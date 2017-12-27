

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a young Lunenburg County man.

Joshua John Tanner, 26, was arrested Nov. 27 following a three-month investigation into the crash that happened on Conquerall Road in Conquerall Mills, N.S.

Tanner has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.

He is scheduled to face the charge in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 31.