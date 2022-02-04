Man charged in Dartmouth gas station robbery
A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a robbery in Dartmouth Thursday.
HALIFAX -
Halifax Regional Police were called to an Irving gas station at 220 Victoria Road around 6:50 a.m. after a man entered the store and demanded cigarettes.
The suspect left the scene with a quantity of cigarettes, but was arrested in the area a short time later.
Scott Lawrence Dupperon, 32, is scheduled to face a judge in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face one count of robbery.