

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy in Hammonds Plains, N.S. last fall.

The RCMP responded to Rochester Drive the morning of Oct. 13, 2017 after a vehicle lost control and overturned in a ditch.

The passenger was killed in the crash. He was identified as Simon Coffey, a Grade 12 student at Charles P. Allen High School.

The driver was arrested at the scene before being taken to hospital with minor injuries, but no charges were laid at that time.

Police say the driver has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He is also facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act of operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

The driver’s name has not been released because he was 17 years old at the time of the collision.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial youth court later this month.