Man charged in relation to multiple break and enters in Halifax area: HRP
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
A man has been charged in connection to multiple break and enters that occurred in the Bedford and Halifax area in January.
Police say between Jan. 1 and Jan. 27, officers received 14 reports of break and enters into parking garages and vehicles.
According to police, the suspect was identified through investigation and was arrested at a Halifax residence without incident on Thursday.
Police say Aaron Joseph Giles, 36, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of:
- Break and enter (x 13)
- Theft under $5,000 (x 12)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x 14)
- Possession of house break instruments (x 13)
- Mischief (property damage) (x 8)
- Failure to comply with condition of probation order (x 13)