Man charged in relation with gas station robbery involving a knife: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to a robbery at a Halifax gas station Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Petro Canada located at 124 Kearney Lake Road at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Police say a man entered the store, showed the employee a knife and demanded money. The employee was not physically injured.

A news release Tuesday says members from West Division Patrol responded and arrested the man at the scene without incident.

A 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.