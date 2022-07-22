Man charged with 66 fraud offences related to funeral home: P.E.I. RCMP

A Prince Edward Island man has been charged with 66 offences following an RCMP investigation into allegations of financial irregularities at a funeral home in Crapaud.

Police say the allegations are related to prearranged funeral plans.

Vendors of a prearranged funeral plan on P.E.I. must place funds into a trust account within 30 days of signing an agreement with a client.

The RCMP received a complaint on Aug. 30, 2021 that funds given to Dawson Funeral Home had not been placed in trust, and the money was unaccounted for.

Since the first complaint, police say they’ve learned of “dozens” of other prearranged funeral plans that were also not placed in trust.

According to an RCMP release, the funds involved are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Charges were laid in Charlottetown provincial court on Thursday against Lowell Oakes, 70, of Crapaud. Police say the charges include 36 counts of fraud over $5,000, and 30 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Oakes is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 to enter a plea.

"Our investigation isn't over yet - we believe it is possible there may be other victims out there," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh of the Queens District RCMP, in a release. "We are now asking anyone who purchased a prearranged funeral plan from Dawson Funeral home in Crapaud between 1996 and 2021, to contact an RCMP detachment in PEI as soon as possible. If you have already filed a report, police will be following up with you."

The Prince Edward Island Funeral Professions and Services Board suspended the licences associated with Dawson Funeral Home in August 2021, when the business closed, and the licences were revoked in March.