Man charged with 66 fraud offences related to funeral home: P.E.I. RCMP

Man charged with 66 fraud offences related to funeral home: P.E.I. RCMP

The Prince Edward Island Funeral Professions and Services Board suspended the licences associated with Dawson Funeral Home in August 2021, when the business closed, and the licences were revoked in March. (Source: Google Street View) The Prince Edward Island Funeral Professions and Services Board suspended the licences associated with Dawson Funeral Home in August 2021, when the business closed, and the licences were revoked in March. (Source: Google Street View)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island