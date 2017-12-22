

CTV Atlanitc





A 44-year-old man from Canisto, N.B., is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Richibucto, N.B., this month.

Southeast District RCMP say the stabbing happened Dec. 8 around 6:15 a.m. on Main Street.

The 43-year-old victim suffered significant injuries and remained in hospital for several days, according to police.

Jean-Paul Cormier, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, wearing a mask in the commission of an offence and breach of probation.

Cormier remains in custody and is expected to appear in Moncton provincial court Saturday for a bail hearing.