A man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in Halifax late Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road around 5:13 p.m.

Police say a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody just before 7 p.m.

Chris Brian Saccary of Halifax is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He was set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.