Man charged with aggravated assault in Saint John stabbing

Police in New Brunswick have charged a 27-year-old man with aggravated assault following a stabbing earlier this week in Saint John.

The Saint John Police Force says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and Waterloo Street on Monday.

A seriously injured 43-year-old man was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday, when he was told to return to court Thursday.

