    • Man charged with aggravated assault in Saint John stabbing

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Police in New Brunswick have charged a 27-year-old man with aggravated assault following a stabbing earlier this week in Saint John.

    The Saint John Police Force says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and Waterloo Street on Monday.

    A seriously injured 43-year-old man was taken to hospital but has since been released.

    The suspect appeared in court Wednesday, when he was told to return to court Thursday.

