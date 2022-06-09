Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire in Antigonish County
A 24-year-old man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set a fire in Havre Boucher, N.S.
The RCMP received a report of a fire that had just been set near exit 38 on Highway 104 around 9:30 p.m. on April 12.
Police responded to the scene and started an investigation. Police say members of the local fire department extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
Over the next six weeks, investigators gathered information and evidence, which led police to arrest an Antigonish, N.S., man on May 26.
Brent Chisholm has been charged with arson. He was released from custody on conditions and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on June 29.
