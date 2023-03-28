Man charged with arson following suspicious fire in North Sydney

A 29-year-old man from Sydney River, N.S., is facing an arson charge following a suspicious fire in North Sydney, N.S., early Friday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Peppett Street around 12:30 a.m. to assist the North Sydney Fire Department at the scene of a house fire.

Police say the home was vacant and no one was injured.

Officers also evacuated the home next door as a safety precaution.

Police say they were able to get information from neighbours about a suspect vehicle and a person who was at the scene of the fire.

Officers patrolling the area soon found a vehicle driving on Pleasant Street matching the description they were given.

After stopping the vehicle, police say they also noted the driver matched descriptions of the person at the scene.

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on May 19 where he will face a charge of arson – damage to property.