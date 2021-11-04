Man charged with arson in connection with Shediac, N.B. garage fire

HALIFAX -

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 41-year-old man with arson, in connection with a garage fire last month in Shediac.

New Brunswick’s Southeast Crime Reduction Unit says officers responded to a report of a detached garage on fire on Lino Road in Shediac on Oct. 14. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

On Nov. 3, members of the Southeast Crime Reduction Unit and Shediac RCMP arrested a 41-year-old man in the community in relation to the garage fire.

Police say Christian Gallant from Beaubassin-Est appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of teleremand on Nov. 4, and was charged with arson.

Gallant was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Court on Nov. 8.

The Southeast Crime Reduction Unit says they are continuing their investigation into other suspicious fires that occurred earlier this year in several communities in the Southeast District, and determining whether there are any links between incidents.

Anyone who may have information that could help further the investigation is asked to call the Southeast Crime Reduction Unit or Crime Stoppers.