

CTV Atlantic





A man who was arrested in British Columbia last week is back in New Brunswick to face charges in connection with the murder of his mother in 2016.

The RCMP responded to a house fire on rue Melanson in Val-d’Amour, N.B., on Oct. 22, 2016, after firefighters found a body inside the home.

Police determined the fire had been deliberately set and the woman’s death was deemed a homicide.

She was identified as 71-year-old Lucille Maltais.

Last Wednesday, police arrested a 42-year-old man in Richmond, B.C., and charged him with second-degree murder and arson.

Charles Alex Maltais is originally from Val-d’Amour but had recently been living in Lower Maitland, B.C.

Police confirm the accused is the son of the victim.

Maltais was brought back to New Brunswick on Friday and appeared before a judge via tele-remand on Saturday.

He remains in custody and is due to appear in Campbellton provincial court Monday afternoon.