HALIFAX -- A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including assault with a weapon, following an altercation Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 14, officers responded to a result in progress in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway.

Police say the incident occurred after the accused exited a Metro Transit Bus and confronted the victim, a 39-year-old man, who was not known to him.

Police say the accused assaulted the victim and presented an edged weapon while threatening the victim. The accused attempted to flee from the area but was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The 39-year-old male victim did not suffer any injuries.

The accused has been charged with a number of offences including assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats and breach of release order. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.