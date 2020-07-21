HALIFAX -- Digby RCMP have charged a 69-year-old man with attempted murder and several other charges after a pair of incidents on the weekend.

Emerson Simon Hersey, 69, of Digby, also faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of uttering threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say that on Saturday at 1 p.m. one man threatened to run another man down with a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Conway, near Digby.

"The suspect then struck the victim with his vehicle, however the victim was not hurt," the RCMP said in a news release. "The incident was not reported to police until the following day, when the two men were in a coffee shop parking lot in Digby at approximately 10 a.m. Following a confrontation, the accused punched the victim. A witness intervened and stopped the assault."

Police say the arrested the suspect soon after and seized his vehicle. They say their investigators will be applying for a search warrant to get evidence from the vehicle and have spoken to some witnesses.

Police are asking for anyone else who witnessed either incident to contact them at 902-245-2579.

Hersey was scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Tuesday.