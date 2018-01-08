

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Fredericton on Sunday.

The Fredericton Police Force says Clarke Stephen Yeomans was arrested shortly after the victim was assaulted in city’s north end.

Yeomans, 30, appeared in court Monday and was charged with attempted murder, unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.