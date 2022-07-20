Man charged with attempted murder after assaulting woman, ramming SUV: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says it is looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a series of incidents in Upper Rexton, N.B., that ended with a man being charged with attempted murder.

Officers and ambulance crews responded to call just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police believe a man, 46, was driving a pickup truck with a 34-year-old woman on Highway 116 when he physically attacked her.

Police say the woman was able to escape from the truck, which ended up on the side of the road, and an altercation began.

The woman then flagged down a passing SUV driven by a man, with a woman and four young children also inside. Police say the family let the woman in their SUV.

Meanwhile, police say the man got back into his truck and rammed the SUV, pushing it off the road.

According to an RCMP news release, the family was able to leave their SUV, which rolled over, but the woman was still inside. The man then tried to get into the SUV, but the woman was able to get to a nearby business where she called for help. Police say the driver of the SUV “physically restrained” the man until officers arrived.

The truck driver was arrested at the scene and was held in custody.

The family and the woman were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police say they have all since been released from hospital.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, especially if you have dash camera footage, or any other images," says Sgt. Maxime Babineau of the Richibucto RCMP, in a release.

"If you were in the area of Highway 116 and Big Cove Road between 8:45 and 10 p.m., please contact police."

On Tuesday, Michael Gordon Augustine, of Elsipogtog First Nation, appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.