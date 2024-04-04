Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building

Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a physical disturbance on South Park Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say they found a woman at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 56-year-old man, who police say is known to the woman, was arrested.

Satrajpal Singh Rai is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

Rai will face the following charges:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

