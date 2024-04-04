ATLANTIC
    • Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a physical disturbance on South Park Street just after midnight Wednesday.

    Police say they found a woman at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

    She was taken to hospital for treatment.

    A 56-year-old man, who police say is known to the woman, was arrested.

    Satrajpal Singh Rai is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

    Rai will face the following charges:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

