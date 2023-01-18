Man charged with attempted murder after woman assaulted, robbed at Dartmouth bank
A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted and robbed at a bank in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in the 0-100 block of Portland Street around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
At that time, police said a woman was making a deposit at bank machine when a man hit her in the back of the head, before taking her deposit and personal items.
The suspect then fled the area on foot.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two days later, police released two photos of the suspect.
Police say investigators were able to identity the suspect and were looking for him.
Halifax Regional Police and RCMP officers stopped the suspect while he was driving in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday night.
Police say he was arrested without incident.
Jordan Anthony White is facing the following charges:
- attempted murder
- robbery
- assault causing bodily harm
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
Police say White also faces charges related to a theft from the NSLC on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax on Jan. 11.
White was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.
