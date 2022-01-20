Man charged with attempted murder following investigation into Saint John shooting: police

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a 27-year-old man for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the city.

At approximately 3:44 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the area of Cedar Grove Crescent.

Police say officers arrived on scene within minutes and located a 26-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting.

The man was transported to hospital and remains in serious condition, according to the Saint John Police Force.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, police say a high-risk traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the 27-year-old man.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Police add they believe the parties involved are known to each other.