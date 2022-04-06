Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in New Minas, N.S.

A man is facing charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in New Minas, N.S.

RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Commercial Street at around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Officers arrested a man at the scene and transported him to the Kings District RCMP East detachment in New Minas. Police say the two men knew each other.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken by ambulance to hospital in Kentville, N.S.

Police say Donald John Hill, 32, of New Minas, has been charged with the following offences:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Hill was kept in custody and is set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.