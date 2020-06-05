HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed at a home in a community near Bathurst, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Lugar Road in Lugar, N.B., around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man managed to leave the home and called 911.

When officers arrived, they arrested a suspect at the scene without incident.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Sebastien Kevin Bertin appeared Friday in Bathurst provincial court, where he was charged with attempted murder.

The Lugar man has been sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. He is due back in court on July 5.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.