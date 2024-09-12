Man charged with child luring in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

An Edmonton man now living in Moncton, N.B., is facing a child luring charge following an RCMP investigation.

Codiac Regional RCMP says it received a report from another police agency on Aug. 20 about online child luring in the Moncton area.

Police then identified an address and person of interest.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Sixth Street on Tuesday.

Police say they seized several items during the search, including digital evidence, and arrested a 40-year-old man.

Justin Coulombe appeared in Moncton provincial court later that day.

He was charged with child luring by means of telecommunication communicated with a person under the age of 16 and breach of a prohibition order.

He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Friday.

Police say Coulombe used the display name "Ender Thunder" on TikTok. They believe he also may have used other forms of social media to communicate with people.

The RCMP is asking anyone who interacted with him online, or who has information that may help their investigation, to call the Codiac detachment at 506-857-2400.

