Man charged with criminal harassment after following woman to police station: Halifax police

Halifax police charged a man with criminal harassment following a incident Wednesday.

At about 11:30 p.m., police received a call about a man following a woman, who was not known to him, in a red sedan.

Police say the man continued to follow the woman’s vehicle as she drove to police headquarters on Gottingen Street, where he was arrested without incident.

Matthew Patrick Daly, 56, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the charge of criminal harassment.