Man charged with drunk driving after allegedly crashing stolen car into cruiser
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:00PM ADT
LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police say a Lower Sackville man is facing charges after a collision with a police car in Dartmouth.
Police say they responded to a report of an impaired driver at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.
They say officers found the driver of the vehicle, which collided with a police cruiser while trying to leave a parking lot.
Police allege the vehicle had been stolen from a Halifax address overnight.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He will appear in a Dartmouth Provincial Court at later date.