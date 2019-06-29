

THE CANADIAN PRESS





DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police say a Lower Sackville man is facing charges after a collision with a police car in Dartmouth.

Police say they responded to a report of an impaired driver at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

They say officers found the driver of the vehicle, which collided with a police cruiser while trying to leave a parking lot.

Police allege the vehicle had been stolen from a Halifax address overnight.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He will appear in a Dartmouth Provincial Court at later date.