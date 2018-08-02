

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S. in June.

Rae’heem Downey was arrested without incident Wednesday morning in connection with the death of Jamie Lee Bishop.

Police say Bishop was walking along Hornes Road with a woman around 12:45 a.m. on June 18 when a passing car stopped and he was shot by someone inside the vehicle.

Bishop was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Lunenburg County man had recently moved to the area and lived at an apartment building near the scene of the fatal shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, Downey is also facing a breach of probation charge.

The Halifax man is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.