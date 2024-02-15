ATLANTIC
    • Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.

    Halifax Regional Police says the vehicle had a stolen license plate and officers tried to stop it in the Bauer Street area around 8:35 p.m.

    Police say the driver would not stop and continued to drive at a slow speed.

    The man then allegedly hit the police vehicle and came to a stop on North Street.

    “Officers observed signs of impairment as the driver was being arrested,” said Const. John MacLeod in a Halifax Regional Police news release. “The driver refused to comply with the demand for a breath test.”

    Raymond Michael Henick is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

    The 41-year-old will face charges of:

    • operation of a conveyance while impaired
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from peace officer
    • driving while prohibited
    • failure or refusal to comply with demand for testing
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    Henick’s passenger was also arrested at the scene of the crash. Police say there was a brief struggle after she refused to exit the vehicle.

    The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

    She will to face one charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one charge of resisting arrest.

